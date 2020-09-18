http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/40732KCkraw/

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has reportedly added her name to a group of New York business executives who are fed up with Mayor Bill De Blasio (D), demanding that the city do something to help businesses recover and to stop the decline in the quality of life in the Big Apple.

The New York Post reported that Sarah Jessica Parker, who owns the SJP fashion label, put her name to a letter that was sent not only to de Blasio but also to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), after two previous letters to the mayor were met with silence. The letter asks the city to take steps to “overcome the challenges created by the pandemic.”

“We urge you to convene a multi-sector leadership initiative, which can call upon the broadest possible range of resources and expertise to develop plans, policies and implementation strategies for how cities will overcome the challenges created by the pandemic and re-emerge stronger, fairer and more resilient than ever,” the letter from the Partnership for New York City read.

As Breitbart News has reported, shootings in New York has spiked under de Blasio’s leadership, with the number of shooting this year passing the 1,000 mark earlier this month. There were about half as many shootings at the same point last year.

The previous letters urged de Blasio to crack down on crime, which is spiraling out of control and driving long-time New York residents away. Under de Blasio’s leadership, the city has bowed to pressure from Black Lives Matter protestors and defunded the New York Police Department to the tune of $1 billion.

“There is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs,” the business leaders wrote to de Blasio last week, according to the Post.

“People will be slow to return unless their concerns about security and the livability of our communities are addressed quickly and with respect and fairness for our city’s diverse populations.”

The partnership includes some of the most powerful CEOs and business leaders in New York, including Goldman Sachs head David Solomon, Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, and Joshua Tishman of AECOM and Tishman Realty.

Sarah Jessica Parker has described herself as a “lifelong” Democrat and has publicly bashed President Donald Trump in interviews.

