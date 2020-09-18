https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/scientists-win-award-giving-alligator-helium-making-shout/

(CNN) A group of scientists who put an alligator in a helium-filled box and made it shout have won an ‘Ig’ Nobel Prize, a prestigious-ish award that commemorates the science world’s more unusual experiments.

The team, led by researchers from Austria and Japan, were trying to figure out if alligators’ vocal communications relate to their body size — but it was their method, rather than their hypothesis, that caught the eye of the awards committee.

The Ig Nobels have been held since 1991 to parody the more established Nobel Prizes. This years award ceremony was livestreamed as a result of the pandemic.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

