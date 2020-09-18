https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Ron-Johnson-Hunter-Biden-Burisma/2020/09/18/id/987641

A report detailing former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s involvement with Ukrainian gas company Burisma is expected to be released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee soon.

Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson told “The Sara Carter Show” Friday that the report should be released “within days.”

The report will likely highlight the Bidens’ business dealings with the Ukrainian company.

Hunter Biden was reportedly paid roughly $50,000 plus per month to serve as a board member. His position on the gas company’s board has been scrutinized by lawmakers. Johnson’s committee has been looking into Hunter Biden’s dealings with Burisma because it came at the same time that Joe Biden was leading up Ukraine policy for former President Barack Obama.

“My game plan is to get this Ukraine report out as quickly as possible,” Johnson said.

The GOP lawmaker said he wants Americans to know that there are several incidents involving the Bidens that have not been investigated.

“I’m hopeful our report will turn some heads because my goal is to get the truth out to the American people,” he said. “The truth is a simple and important concept, don’t you think?”

The pending release of report comes on the heels of the committee’s Wednesday decision to authorize more than three dozen subpoenas and depositions of former senior Obama administration officials involved in, or who knew about, the FBI’s probe into President Donald Trump.

Johnson noted that FBI Director Christopher Wray isn’t cooperating with providing documentation that could help the panel question the witnesses testifying. He said Wray has used Attorney General William Barr’s appointed Connecticut Prosecutor John “Durham’s investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Trump Russia probe as an excuse.”

He said he will keep after Wray to produce the documents.

“I will also keep pounding for the declassification of documents we’ve been requesting from the FBI,” Johnson said. “They are playing hide the ball and delay. We asked for all the records to be turned over. It’s an enormous cat and mouse game.”

