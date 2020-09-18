https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/senate-majority-leader-mcconnell-announces-us-senate-will-vote-new-scotus-nominee-video/

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. Her replacement will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate per Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



The Supreme Court Justice died Friday evening surrounded by family at her home.

US Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died. pic.twitter.com/q78wKTAwkw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 18, 2020

The shock surrounding her death quickly turned to whether she would be replaced by this Senate and President.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell answered that question tonight.

McConnell announced that he will hold a vote on the SCOTUS nominee.

[embedded content]

