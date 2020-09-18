https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shocking-joe-biden-not-held-rally-100-people-six-months-since-march-9th/

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden is the Democrat candidate for President. You wouldn’t know it however based on the size of the crowds who attend his events. They’re more the size of a book review at a local library and probably less fun.

We reported earlier today that President Trump has entertained more than 62,000 event goers over the past couple of weeks since Labor Day in his quest for re-election. Obama VP Joe Biden during the same time period has entertained a total of 64 event goers who were not the media or campaign staff.

President Trump has held numerous events with 15,000 or more event goers in attendance. His crowds are massive:

No wonder they are panicking….pic.twitter.com/bqhP6XtFPw — PaulsWalls16 (@PaulsWalls2) September 13, 2020

Biden on the other hand can’t fill a table in a gymnasium:

Serious… this is not a spoof. This is the current status of Joe Biden’s Latino “enthusiasm” rally tonight. Source: https://t.co/6uJ6dkytdH https://t.co/AFCZ2JrFWx pic.twitter.com/TCem56yVvl — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 16, 2020

As a matter of fact, Biden hasn’t entertained an event with more that 100 people for six months. The last time he had more that 100 event goers was when he was with Michigan’s governor in March. Breitbart reported:

But Biden never called for the country to be shut down. Trump delivered his Oval Office address on March 11. One week earlier, on March 4, Biden was still traveling around the country and holding campaign rallies with supporters. For example, he held a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, on March 9 (above) with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — now hailed by Democrats and the media for her tough coronavirus restrictions. He campaigned in a Detroit auto plant the next day, cursing at a worker who criticized his stance on gun control. He only began canceling rallies on March 10.

The problem for the Biden campaign is if they hold larger events then they can’t enforce social distancing. If they don’t hold larger events the whole world will see the total lack of excitement for his campaign. What a dilemma.

Hillary couldn’t fill a high school gym. Biden can’t fill a table in a high school gym.

