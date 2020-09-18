https://www.theepochtimes.com/shooters-open-fire-on-home-with-2-new-jersey-officers-baby-inside_3505200.html

The home of two Camden County, New Jersey, police officers and their young infant was shot six times earlier this week, and officials are seeking the suspects.

“Thank God the officers and their baby were uninjured,” Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said during a news conference, according to ABC News.

The FBI is investigating the case now.

Wysocki said he believes the incident was a targeted attack on officers, coming in the wake of several high-profile shootings that targeted officers.

“I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside,” the police chief said.

Authorities said in the conference that a Honda Odyssey vehicle pulled up near the home, and someone inside opened fire.

The vehicle has since been recovered, said Wysocki.

“It’s critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants, or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle,” he added.

The chief noted that both officers, who were not named, are from Camden. One had the job for more than four years while the other had the job for two years.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a suspect in the case.

Neighbor Andy Jennings said he was woken up by the sound of gunfire.

“No, I didn’t come out, I stayed in the back room where I sleep,” said Jennings, according to WPVI-TV.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of this together,” said Mike Driscoll, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen’s Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.

Other details were not provided.

Earlier this week, two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles were shot in an ambush attack, said police.

One of the deputies is now out of the hospital, said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“We at @LASDHQ appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support you have shown for our ambushed deputies. Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today. He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he’s not alone. We, as a community, are in this together,” he said.

The suspect in that case, who authorities said is believed to be black and between 28 and 30 years old, ran away to a black four-door sedan and sped off, officials said.

A reward for that shooter has ballooned to $675,000.

