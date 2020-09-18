https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-use-defense-production-act-order-silicon-valley-open-free-speech/

As we reported a week ago, Big Tech companies are putting in place measures that will prevent Trump supporters from openly communicating and promoting their candidate before and after the election. Big tech will collectively put their knee on the neck of democracy.



After the 2016 election the Democrats, who had run the US into the ground during the previous eight years of the Obama Administration, put together a plan to destroy the new media (i.e. entities like The Gateway Pundit) which helped share President Trump’s message before the election. Their plan, endorsed and disseminated by Soros-funded Media Matters, was to crush and destroy every successful new media outlet which shared information complimentary to the truth and in support of President Trump.

Now Big Tech is going to further interfere with the 2020 election by implementing unheard of measures to further prevent Republicans and President Trump from winning the upcoming election.



FACEBOOK

Creepy Mark Zuckerberg started off the recent announcements by Big Tech stating that Big Tech needs to “prepare the American people that there’s nothing illegitimate with this election taking days or even weeks to make sure all the votes are counted”.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: “What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the american people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted.” Days or WEEKS..pic.twitter.com/uMkg95wXwy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2020

Prior to this Facebook shared other anti-Trump policies:

Facebook will ban new political ads for the week leading up to Election Day in the US, and remove posts that try to suppress or discourage voting, Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday. https://t.co/Nkvq3Ck8gI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2020

This policy only hurts Republicans and the President. For the week before the election, only pro-Biden messages shared on social media from the mainstream Biden-loving media will be shared while Trump won’t be allowed to even buy ads to share his message.

TWITTER

Twitter now has announced its plans to prevent anyone from Tweeting that President Trump won the election after election day:

Big Tech could not be more clear about its intention to steal the election in November. https://t.co/Soc8sFKBbl — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

GOOGLE

Tech giant Google announced that it will manipulate search parameters to prevent users from finding answers to their election questions after the election:

Basking in the orange glow of their policy positions burning all around them; silicon valley executives are smugly proud and boastful of their collective knee on the neck of democracy. https://t.co/iqyrZbmWXc — Modern Orwell ⌛️ (@Fglobalism1984) September 10, 2020

How to stop Silicon Valley from Stealing the Election



One reader provided us a proposal for how to stop Big Tech tyranny this election. The idea is for the President to enact the Defense Production Act to order Silicon Valley to operate as the free speech public square, because the pandemic has put the physical one off limits.

This could be a game changer for the November elections, with Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit now openly antagonistic to the President and his supporters, and Google burying publications that report negatively on Joe Biden. And that’s just the part we know about.

The plan invokes the Defense Production Act’s broad authority for the President to “allocate services” in an emergency, and orders all Internet communication services to be reallocated for use by all of the citizens without discrimination. It cites the pandemic as the immediate basis, but beyond that defines a principle that defense of the United States means defense of its democracy and free speech. A follow-up EO is proposed to take on the whole Social Credit System and Cancel Culture by outlawing discrimination in general commerce for free speech elsewhere.

This could be a history changer, as the United States otherwise rushes towards a privatized Orwellian dictatorship of total speech control, meaning total social and political control.

In Summary

The Democrats and Big Tech will do anything to win. They are working together to win this election at all costs. They currently claim their horrible candidate, former Obama Vice President Joe Biden, who can barely function due to old age, is winning in the polls.

But this doesn’t make sense. President Trump has held events with more than 62,000 attendees while Biden has held events with less than 100 attendees total! Of course, if you use your own eyes and judgement, there is no way Biden is winning in any legitimate poll against the President.

The only way the Democrats, their media and their Big Tech can win this election with this candidate (Biden) is to delay vote counting, add enough votes to steal the election and then claim like they always do that they won or the election was tainted if they can’t manufacture enough votes.

The only fair thing to do is to put in place laws to prevent Big Tech censorship altogether. Allow people to choose what they individually want to censor, not Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of the Bid Tech gang.

Maybe using the Defense Production Act is the answer.



