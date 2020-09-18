https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/sick-angry-liberal-caught-video-telling-us-veteran-died-afghanistan-video/
Yeah, but Democrats LUV the military!
What a joke!
A sick liberal woman on a plane tells a US veteran, “You should have died in Afghanistan.”
She obviously had no shame in saying it since she knew she was being recorded.
The US veteran was wearing a Make America Great Again red face mask.
This was just stunning.
Via Ben Bergquam and Epphilia P. Kennedy.
What a POS! pic.twitter.com/mB2uAUxmBY
— Squirrel Mama🐿 (@Squill_whispers) September 17, 2020
