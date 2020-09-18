https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jk-rowling-transgender-novel-twitter/2020/09/18/id/987731

Calls for the burning of books by author JK Rowling and even her death are popping up on social media as fans of the “Harry Potter” series and others express anger over the author’s outspoken views on transgender people, especially after her newest novel about a transvestite serial killer.

One TikTok user showed a backyard fire pit with “Harry Potter” books alight, while others – including Irish pop duo Jedward – called for the burning of Rowling’s works.

“Does anyone need firewood this winter! JK’s new book is perfect to burn next to a Romantic fire,” the Jedward duo wrote on their Twitter account. “Aww get all cozy and comfy can’t wait.”

The hashtag phrase #RIPJKRowling began trending on Twitter this week. One woman decried Rowling’s novel “Troubled Blood” because it implies “implies that trans people can be villains.”

Warner Bros. reacted to the controversy by posting a notice to its website that the author is not involved in the latest video game, “Hogwarts Legacy,” based on the “Harry Potter” series.

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World,” the statement says. “This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

This is not the first time Rowling has faced calls for the burning of her books. In 2017, the call went out after she criticized President Donald Trump.

