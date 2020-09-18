https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/18/such-bravery-pretty-sure-taylor-swift-wont-be-able-to-shake-it-off-after-reading-this-savage-zinger-from-ricky-gervais/

Not all heroes wear capes.

Guys, guess WHAT?! Taylor Swift did her own hair, makeup, and STYLING for the 2020 ACM Awards.

OOOMG THAT’S SO HUGE.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

People do their own hair, makeup, and styling every day.

Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair, Makeup and Styling for the 2020 ACM Awards — See Her Final Look pic.twitter.com/laepyc6ML0 — People (@people) September 17, 2020

Rickey Gervais actually had the perfect zinger.

She’s better than any war hero. https://t.co/UDAHJVpYjC — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 17, 2020

Right?

Such BRAVERY.

We’re in awe.

I can’t even imagine what it is like to be breathlessly praised for doing the most mundane tasks. “ERMAGERD! Look at the way she carried her own trash to the curb. So inspiring!” — HAL9000 (@Barack8MyDog) September 18, 2020

If she came out looking like a 3 year-old did it with lipstick on her cheek and all I would have respected her more. — AckAttackAck (@Ackattackack) September 18, 2020

So brave — Duchess of Stingrays AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) September 18, 2020

In other words, she got herself ready to go to work, just like 76 Million other American women. — Savvy Op (@Savvy_Opinion) September 17, 2020

She is quite brave. — Verboten Yvette (@skinnyspiritual) September 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9XfDIXL08I — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) September 17, 2020

Should definitely be given the Congressional Medal of Honor and whatever the Queen does over there!! Absolute hero!! We love you @taylorswift13 — Bryan (@bthuman32) September 17, 2020

I’m so inspired!!! I might brush my own teeth tomorrow!! — Mel (@mehy14) September 17, 2020

This editor is so inspired she might even take a SHOWER!

***

Related:

Gonna leave a mark! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS WaPo’s James Hohmann for his desperate dunk on Trump over a teleprompter

‘Whistleblower’ Olivia Troye’s resignation letter sounds VERY different from her WaPo interview attacking Trump’s COVID response

‘Almost impossibly stupid’: Ben Shapiro SCHOOLS Alyssa Milano on the Constitution protecting women in 1 perfectly brutal tweet

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

