Speaker Pelosi: “We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.” pic.twitter.com/Xq89RLR70f
— The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020
