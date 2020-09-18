https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/18/surging-up-at-the-right-time-trump-breaks-record-for-his-highest-approval-of-the-year/
About The Author
Related Posts
What Will Really Matter in the Mueller Report
April 15, 2019
Alex Jones, Infowars Ordered To Pay $100,000 For Sandy Hook Legal Fees
December 31, 2019
A Big Win for Conservatives in Wisconsin?
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy