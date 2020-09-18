https://www.dailywire.com/news/suspect-arrested-after-decapitating-jesus-statue-because-it-was-the-wrong-color

A suspect in El Paso, Texas, was arrested after allegedly desecrating a nearly century-old statue of Jesus that was decapitated in the latest spate of vandalism against churches in the United States.

While being questioned, 30-year-old suspect Isaiah Cantrell told police that he went into the church to repent, but later realized that the church’s statue of Jesus was the wrong color, according to a local ABC affiliate. He told the officer that Jesus was Jewish, so the statue should have a darker skin color, the affidavit stated. He denied destroying the statue, saying it fell on its own.

Cantrell was charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana before being booked at El Paso County Detention facility under $20,500 in bond.

“I am in shock and we at the Cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation,” Father Trini Fuentes, the rector of St. Patrick, said on Tuesday.

“I am devastated at this irreplaceable loss as I know members of this parish community and the whole Church of El Paso will be. In this moment we will reach out in confidence to the One this statue represented and I know he will console us,” Bishop Mark J. Seitz added.

“This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus—his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us. I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass,” Seitz continued.

Speaking before Cantrell was apprehended, Seitz said, “At this point we do not know anything about the person who carried out this assault, but he certainly must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city and this image of the King of Peace. I hope this might be the impetus for him to receive the help he needs. He will be in my prayers.”

“As sad as I am to see a statue attacked and destroyed, I am grateful that it was not a living person,” Seitz said. “But a statue, particularly this statue, concretizes and connects us to persons and ideals that are not visible to our eyes. They reveal to us realities that are close to us, but unseen.”

We were saddened to announce the vandalism at St. Patrick Cathedral. Visit this link to read more: https://t.co/6x3oGkimH1 @BishopSeitz pic.twitter.com/Dg8lALkzaZ — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso (@elpasodiocese) September 16, 2020

The church's statement on Instagram reads:

