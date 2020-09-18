https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/18/thanks-for-giving-the-game-away-cnn-fact-checker-daniel-dale-says-bidens-false-and-misleading-claims-are-more-equal-than-trumps/

Last night, CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out that Joe Biden is fact-checking Donald Trump by speaking in coherent sentences:

Biden is implicitly fact checking Trump by…uttering many consecutive coherent sentences, which Trump has repeatedly said Biden cannot do. https://t.co/LzS2Bx7ioq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

But lest you think Dale was saying that Biden’s complete sentences are good enough for him, know that … actually, that’s basically what Dale was saying.

This pretty much confirms that Joe Biden could parade himself around in nothing but his underwear while humming the theme from “Star Wars” and, to Dale, he’d still be a more reliable source than Trump:

Look, there’s just no equivalence. Biden makes some false and misleading claims. It’s important to note them. We will. But his assertions of fact have been largely factual. Trump, as we saw at the town hall and see again tonight, has been incessantly and egregiously dishonest. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

“Some false and misleading claims are more equal than others” is quite a mantra for a fact-checker.

Thank you not only for your work but for not “bothsidesing”. — pizzmoe™ #WearAMask #BidenHarris2020 (@pizzmoe) September 18, 2020

Oh, he’s definitely not “bothesidesing” any of this. It’s onesidesing all the way.

Daniel Dale’s a pretty lousy fact-checker, but at least he’s managed to make himself useful in one respect:

LOL thanks for giving the game away https://t.co/KlUcyg0YKc — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 18, 2020

And for being so shameless about it.

You work for the Biden campaign. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 18, 2020

Too bad Dale’s not getting paid directly by the Biden campaign. We assume.

“some false and misleading claims” Earth 2 sounds interesting. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 18, 2020

This is funny because you built your media brand by writing the most pedantic fact check listicles possible. i.e. ‘Trump Lied 58 Times Today’ with examples like this. pic.twitter.com/N5krCuj8FU — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) September 18, 2020

A fact-checker who makes excuses for lying is not a fact-checker or a journalist. He’s a campaign worker. Any other news organization would be embarrassed to have this guy as an employee. pic.twitter.com/1wcRaKcAgP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2020

But a news organization that employs Oliver Darcy would obviously have no problem employing Daniel Dale.

Why is the news coverage more aggressive toward Trump than Biden? Because he lies, misleads, and promotes conspiracy theories at an unprecedented rate in modern American politics. https://t.co/V9TkgBo4f2 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 18, 2020

People whose job it is to be factual are literally justifying outright ignoring the lies coming from one side.

I mean… You guys actively cover for Biden lies… Why would you aggressively go after the guy you’re obviously paid to help? You make sure to go out of your way to spin or ‘clarify’ a Biden lie… Even more shamelessly than most comm directors who actually work for a campaign https://t.co/pXDXLBRFYM — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 18, 2020

Biden: “we will ban fracking” CNN: what Biden really met was he wanted to keep everything the same 🙂 Biden: “we will ban guns and I will bring on the furry to help” CNN: what Biden really meant was he will ban bazookahs and suicide vests — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 18, 2020

The media know they’ve been exposed as flaming biased hacks, but instead of trying to fix the problem, they’re just leaning into it.

Agree except, most every other “news organization” would be glad to have another soldier in their campaign against the Right. https://t.co/RYgm4BAL95 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 18, 2020

