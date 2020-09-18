https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/quick-worthless-rino-lisa-murkowski-says-will-not-vote-scotus-nominee-election-day/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night at home surrounded by family.

She was 87-years-old.

Republicans control the US Senate and the White House and could nominate and confirm a justice by election day on November 3rd.

Already tonight Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer announced that the vacancy “should not be filled until we have a new president.”

And already Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would not vote for a SCOTUS nominee until after Election Day.

NEW: GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski announces she will NOT vote to replace RBG on SCOTUS until after Election Day, saying, “fair is fair.” — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) September 19, 2020

Waiting on Mitt Romney to join her.

