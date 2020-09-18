https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/09/18/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-68-i-hope-im-never-as-miserable-as-michelle-obama-n943848

Also Plus Beer

We’re capping off a very busy, productive, and weird week with some general musings prompted by yet another whining statement from my least favorite former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

That’s right, boys and girls, on my First Lady list, Hillary Clinton ranks above Michelle Obama. If we’re looking at Granny Maojackets’ post-First Lady career it’s a completely different story, of course.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Michelle Obama is, put mildly, an irritating ingrate. She never seems to be happy about anything other than an audience full of people kissing her backside. And she only tolerates them after they’ve all purchased her book. Would that my life were as charmed as hers. Even a fraction. It hasn’t been and I’m still in a pretty good mood. There’s a lot of rambling about beer in this episode too. You know me and my tangents. I recorded this late Thursday night and I swear I’m completely sober, even though it probably doesn’t sound like it. We’ll have some guests back on next week. I won’t say who and when because we are still working on the scheduling. I’d also like to remind everyone that my books are STILL on quarantine/lockdown/plague/riot sale. Scroll WAY down (there’s a weird gap there we’re trying to fix) to the bottom of the page for the links. Have a great weekend everyone! ___ Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

