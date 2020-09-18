https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/18/the-media-is-broken-ari-fleischer-notes-cnn-teed-up-so-many-softballs-for-biden-that-even-politico-called-them-out/

Last night’s CNN drive-in town hall with Joe Biden featured examples of proper social distancing (except for during commercial breaks). Also on full display were plenty of softball questions with none of the real-time “fact checking” CNN has a fondness for when President Trump speaks.

It was such a softball-fest that, as Ari Fleischer noticed, even Politico noticed, saying CNN (and participants with questions) gave Biden a “hero’s welcome” in Scranton, which was “more like an affable reunion of old acquaintances”:

DNCNN strikes again.

And Team Biden knows that, which is obviously why they agreed to do the town hall.

***

Related:

‘LMAO!!’ Dem questioner asks Biden about his plan for bridging the gap between her lonely pro-Joe yard sign and the ‘sea of Trump flags’ elsewhere

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...