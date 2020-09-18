https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/18/the-media-is-broken-ari-fleischer-notes-cnn-teed-up-so-many-softballs-for-biden-that-even-politico-called-them-out/

Last night’s CNN drive-in town hall with Joe Biden featured examples of proper social distancing (except for during commercial breaks). Also on full display were plenty of softball questions with none of the real-time “fact checking” CNN has a fondness for when President Trump speaks.

It was such a softball-fest that, as Ari Fleischer noticed, even Politico noticed, saying CNN (and participants with questions) gave Biden a “hero’s welcome” in Scranton, which was “more like an affable reunion of old acquaintances”:

When Politico accuses CNN of a softball Interview, you know there’s a problem. This man might become POTUS, yet still, too many reporters think their role is to help make that happen instead of asking hard Qs. The media is broken. https://t.co/VOUUJ0KR8D — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 18, 2020

DNCNN strikes again.

” too many reporters think their role is to help make that happen instead of asking hard Qs. ” #BINGO https://t.co/28YJzjOn0d — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) September 18, 2020

Media Bias on full display: On Tuesday, voters got in Trump’s face for the first time. On Thursday, they practically gave Biden a hero’s welcome in Scranton, Pa. https://t.co/yQM9k5LyPV — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) September 18, 2020

Anderson Cooper looked like he was in physical pain while watching Biden babble nonsense and trying desperately to look like he took Biden seriously. — Jim Boswell (@JEB_Dude) September 18, 2020

I have been saying this consistently….CNN is a media arm of DNC. They are the most politically biased media organisation in USA. https://t.co/ofWjmE3nX0 — HumanityFirst (@uwakings1) September 18, 2020

And Team Biden knows that, which is obviously why they agreed to do the town hall.

***

Related:

‘LMAO!!’ Dem questioner asks Biden about his plan for bridging the gap between her lonely pro-Joe yard sign and the ‘sea of Trump flags’ elsewhere

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

