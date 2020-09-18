https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/view-derails-gop-candidate-accuses-joy-behar-parading-around-black-face/

(MEDIAITE) The View derailed on Friday after GOP House candidate Kim Klalic accused host Joy Behar of parading “around in Blackface,” prompting the hosts to swiftly cut Klalic’s interview short.

Klalic answered a question from host Sara Haines about Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus, noting that the pandemic was not handled well as a whole. She blamed the Clinton administration for allowing medical jobs to be worked overseas, adding that if there was enough medical equipment in the United States, the outbreak would have been handled better.

“Come on, Kim. Excuse me, I have to say something to you,” Behar interjected. “He told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue, and it’s airborne and that it was terrible, and then he went out and told the American people, don’t wear masks, it’s all going to go away. You have to put some blame on your president, I’m sorry. You’re putting it on something extraneous here. Talk to the point, please.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

