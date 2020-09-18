https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/run-tight-ship-senior-biden-cybersecurity-expert-part-racist-internet-troll-group-headed-white-nationalist/

They run a tight ship.

A senior Joe Biden cybersecurity expert was once part of the racist internet troll group Gay N***ers Association of America (GNAA) headed by a white nationalist.

This is just perfect.

The Washington Examiner reported:

A senior cybersecurity adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign spent years affiliating with a hacking organization and boasted on a personal blog about breaking into her neighbor’s computers.

TRENDING: ANGRY LEFTIST Smacks 84-Year-Old Female Trump Supporter Across the Face at Trump Rally in Aliso Viejo — Beats Another Senior (VIDEO)

Jackie Singh, who joined the Biden campaign in July as a senior cyber incident responder and threat analyst, was an affiliate of the hacking organization the Gay N—– Association of America, once headed by white nationalist Andrew Auernheimer.

Logs obtained by the Washington Examiner from various Internet Relay Chat rooms, a messaging platform dating back to the 1980s that is popular with hackers, show Singh as a contributor to a toxic culture of overt racism. In August, Singh wrote on Twitter that her role with the Biden campaign focused on “working tirelessly to ensure the digital safety of this campaign.”

From 2009 to 2016, Singh, under the username “jax,” routinely spammed advertising for the GNAA, which relied upon shock messaging to attract members, in IRC channels. Screenshots show that Singh used the same handle, “jax.,” on Stickam, a defunct streaming platform popular in the mid-2000s.

Evidence providing a picture of Singh’s background raises questions about the vetting process of the Biden campaign in its hiring process, seven weeks before the Democratic nominee faces President Trump for the keys to the White House.