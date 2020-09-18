https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/18/this-is-what-pwnage-looks-like-richard-grenell-diagnoses-gen-michael-hayden-with-tds-of-the-highest-degree/

As we told you yesterday, President Trump announced that he’d be signing an executive order establishing a “1776 Commission” to promote patriotic education in schools. That naturally caused Vox’s Aaron Rupar to call the move “extremely fashy,” and Gen. Michael Hayden also panned Trump’s idea while offering up his resume in the process:

I have a masters degree. I ran CIA and NSA. Trump wants a patriotic commission, 1776 Commission. What does he know about that? Absolutely nothing. And he’s not interested in facts. https://t.co/LHUVHYKpfc — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) September 17, 2020

Really?

I have a masters degree, too. So what? — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 18, 2020

When you lead with your credentials your argument is weak — D2 (@D2_Conservative) September 18, 2020

And with that, Richard Grenell had some thoughts of his own:

I have an Ivy League School Master’s Degree, I was the boss of CIA and NSA, and i would never criticize a President for loving his country. You have Trump Derangement Syndrome. (Oh, and there’s an apostrophe S on Master.) https://t.co/Ype1spW8yN — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 18, 2020

That’s an across-the-board mic drop.

LOL

Ric 10

Elitist Dog: 0 https://t.co/wEObMFLmBf — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 18, 2020

This is what “pwnage” looks like. https://t.co/eDvDNKCtRZ — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) September 18, 2020

But this was ok…..Mmm, mmm, mmm. Barack Hussein Obama 🎶 https://t.co/esDyI5LeAF — Lisa Ramsay 🇺🇸 (@wamsey_5) September 18, 2020

And nobody on the Left said a negative word about that.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

