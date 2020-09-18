https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/09/18/this-issue-poll-may-say-more-about-the-presidential-election-than-any-other-n944246

It took her three months, but Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi finally condemned the riots that have plagued American cities for months. The question is no longer why it took Pelosi so long, but what caused the change now?

The “fiery but mostly peaceful riots” did a billion dollars in damage. They killed and injured too many Americans, most of them minorities. Portland all but seceded from American life each night for 100 nights, as its Democrat leaders allowed violence to engulf its downtown streets every single night. Democrat district attorneys have systematically and intentionally empowered the rioters (sorry, Fox, Soros is involved here and that’s a matter of public record) by orchestrating catch-and-release putting these criminals back on the streets to keep on rioting. All of this is on Democrats. Democrat mayors, Democrat city councils, Democrat governors — they defunded police, they empowered rioters, they failed to protect public safety.

Pelosi didn’t notice any of this? No Democrat bankroller ever called or texted to ask her just what in sam hill she’s doing?

It’s one thing for “the Squad” to justify the riots as “uprisings.” It’s quite another for the most powerful Democrat in the country to even remain silent on the subject. It’s not a good look, as the kids say.

Pelosi did change, three months later and after Portland suddenly went quiet. This may be why. She may have gotten an early look at this Rasmussen poll or other internals showing the same thing.

Most voters believe there is a war on police in America today and want to make attacks on cops punishable as a hate crime. Blacks worry most that these attacks will make their communities less safe. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters think there is a war on police going on. That’s up from 43% two years ago and up from a previous high of 58% in 2015.

And

Whites (63%) are bigger supporters of Blue Lives Matter laws than blacks (52%) and other minority voters (49%). But blacks (84%) are a lot more concerned than whites (66%) and other minorities (70%) about a potential shortage of police officers in their community.

Go ahead, rub your eyes, and read that again.

Democrats have held this racist notion, and that’s what it is, that blacks all fear and loathe the police. That doesn’t explain why so many police officers and police chiefs are in fact black.

From the beginning of the riots, black residents of Minneapolis clearly begged for help. They begged for the National Guard. They begged for the police to protect them and their communities. We posted some of those calls here, and so did other conservative sites. The mainstream media, notably, ignored most of them.

So the Democrats either didn’t see them or didn’t care, or both.

Now, put the above alongside this, which PJM’s Rick Moran reported a few days back.

Among all voters, 65% say the violent protests are important to their vote in the presidential election this fall, with 41% who say it’s ‘Very Important.’ “Among those who have had violent protests in their community, even more (76%) rate them important to their vote, including 54% who say they are ‘Very Important.’ Sixty-three percent (63%) of these voters ‘Strongly Approve’ of the job Trump is doing versus 35% who ‘Strongly Disapprove.’”

To quote the president, that’s YUGE.

Alongside the above, let’s take a look at the words of Mauri Friestleben. She’s principal at North Community High School in Minneapolis, an inner city school. A 17-year-old student of the school was killed in a shooting earlier this week. And she is fed up with all of it. She has every right to be.

“It feels out of control. It feels like when I walk into a classroom where the teacher has given up, and all of you guys know the way that classroom feels, right? You know that you’ll get that teacher where maybe those one or two naughty kids that won’t listen, the teacher just says ‘fine.’ They just shrug their shoulders and they sit down behind their desk and they put their feet up and they say, ‘I’ll collect this check,’” Friestleben said in a video posted to North Community High School’s Facebook page during the event. “The whole class goes rogue. That’s how it feels to me right now. That’s how the city of Minneapolis feels to me right now. Nothing is making any sense. Everything feels topsy-turvy,” she added.

She’s not wrong. Note what she says about police in her neighborhood.

Without naming any names, Friestleben then said Minneapolis is being “held hostage by the voices of a few.” Law enforcement officers, she said, are discouraged from doing their jobs because they feel like the “city council” and “the people” don’t want them in the community anymore. But according to Friestleben, that’s not true. “Because the people who I’m around need and want good law enforcement. The people who are in my community need and want good law enforcement, and have the maturity to be able to say that we need good law enforcement to need and want us,” she said. Friestleben claimed that laws are broken with impunity in her neighborhood because the police are no longer patrolling the area.

Why are they not patrolling? Because the Democrat city council knifed cops in the back and gutted their department. Now, the city council wonders why police response to crime has slowed down. Now they have the nerve to even ask?

It feels like that old horror movie trope come to life — The call is coming from inside the house!

But it’s coming from city hall, where the radicals took over, the village elected its idiots, and everything has gone off the rails.

All of this is important. It makes people on the ground think very hard about the choices in front of them. They’ve voted the same way forever, and now that’s causing very real consequences. It’s terrible.

How will they vote? They’re connecting their vote to what they see, the jobs they once had before the COVID shutdowns (Friestleben blasts those too, by the way, for the damage they’re doing to our kids), and they know exactly who defunded the police.

How will they vote?

Donald Trump has the best chance any Republican has ever had of gaining their support. He was already famous (many already liked him for his show, The Apprentice). He breaks the mold of most political figures, and he’s been consistent about denouncing the violence and wanting the country to re-open so we can get back to work.

As I was writing this, news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away. RIP.

This will trigger a war over the court and a war of words between the campaigns right down to the grassroots. The Senate suddenly leaped up in importance.

Whether it ends up trumping basic public safety remains to be seen. It’s a given that it will among the chattering class on the coasts. Their neighborhoods are fine and they’re not shutdown by a Democrat governor drunk on their new powers. Well, if they are, they just fly off to somewhere that’s not shut down.

But if you’re in Minneapolis and your city council is making choices that are liable to get you or someone you know killed? When your neighborhood looks like a war zone, because it literally became one, and the Democrats ignored you and sided with white antifa radicals?

If the Democrats lose just a sliver of the urban black vote they’re toast. Their terrible handling of this issue may cost them more than just a sliver.

