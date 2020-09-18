https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thousands-supporters-line-far-eye-can-see-several-hours-president-trumps-minnesota-rally-video/
President Trump is holding a campaign rally at Bemidji’s Airport Friday at 6 PM local time.
Thousands of supporters lined up as far as the eye can see hours before the rally awaiting President Trump’s arrival.
According to campaign officials, Minnesotans can expect to hear an “America first” message on trade from President Trump Friday evening.
Breitbart News is reporting live in Minnesota:
LIVE: Thousands of Trump supporters waiting for doors to open in Minnesota… https://t.co/EaY5p57QzP
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2020
Tractors for Trump headed to the Minnesota rally! Beep beep
Tractors for Trump heading to the Peaceful Protest in #Minnesota tonight! pic.twitter.com/tZKHt8oQLj
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 18, 2020
Trump supporters are excited about President Trump’s rally.
MUST WATCH video of Trump Supporters lining up right now in Bemidji, Minnesota for President Trump’s HUGE RALLY today! #MAGA @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jyq0xqMsHb
— Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakiew) September 18, 2020
The line to get into President Trump’s Bemidji rally goes on for miles!
Scoop: Waiting to get into the Trump rally in Bemidji Minnesota. I am told this line goes for miles. #TrumpRally #minnesota #maga2020 #Maga #Bemidji pic.twitter.com/uLld4Hxap4
— Francesca Farber🇺🇸 (@FranMFarber) September 18, 2020
Minnesota is definitely in play for President Trump in 2020!