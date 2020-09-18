https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thousands-supporters-line-far-eye-can-see-several-hours-president-trumps-minnesota-rally-video/

President Trump is holding a campaign rally at Bemidji’s Airport Friday at 6 PM local time.

Thousands of supporters lined up as far as the eye can see hours before the rally awaiting President Trump’s arrival.

According to campaign officials, Minnesotans can expect to hear an “America first” message on trade from President Trump Friday evening.

Breitbart News is reporting live in Minnesota:

Tractors for Trump headed to the Minnesota rally! Beep beep

Trump supporters are excited about President Trump’s rally.

The line to get into President Trump’s Bemidji rally goes on for miles!

Minnesota is definitely in play for President Trump in 2020!

