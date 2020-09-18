https://www.theblaze.com/news/poll-protests-if-donald-trump-wins

A new poll from YouGov and the Economist shows that Americans are far more concerned about how supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will react to a Donald Trump victory in November than they are about Trump supporters should Biden pull off a win.

And most voters who believe protests will happen say they are worried things will turn violent.

What are the numbers?



Nearly three-quarters — 74% — of U.S. adults believe there will likely be mass protests if President Trump wins re-election, the poll showed.

Republicans and independents are significantly less likely than Democrats to hold this view: 86% of Democrats expect protests after a Trump victory, compared to 73% of Republicans and independents.

This is not surprising considering Democrats and progressives have announced their intentions to take to the streets should Trump win a close election.

As exposed by the Daily Beast, the Fight Back Table brought progressive and left-wing groups together to game plan how protest would look following a Trump victory — or even an attempt by Trump to say he had won. From the Daily Beast:

Those involved in the conversation say this wide an array of groups has never coordinated so closely on these matters before. And the fact that they were sitting down some two months in advance of the election, was a testament to how seriously they take the complications and threats Election Day poses.

If Biden should win, the share of Americans who believe there will be mass protests drops to 44%, including 51% of Republicans, and 43% of Democrats and independents.

Will there be violence?



Among the three-quarters of Americans who believe there will be mass protests following a Trump win, 72% are worried about violence.

Democrats (77%) and Republicans (71%) who believe protests are likely if Trump wins are more likely than independents (65%) to be worried about violence, YouGov said.

That number drops nearly 10 points should Biden win. Some 63% of Americans who expect mass protests after a Biden win are worried about violence.

Again, Democrats (70%) who believe protest are likely with a Biden win are markedly more likely than Republicans (61%) and independents (61%) to be worried about violence.

