The Trump administration announced Friday that it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday.

The order is a significant escalation against the two Chinese-owned apps that have massive user bases in the U.S.

WeChat users will also be banned from transferring funds and processing payments through the messaging apps starting Sunday.

The Department of Commerce restrictions will also bar companies from providing internet hosting, content delivery networks or peering services for WeChat or use any of the app’s code, functions or services within the U.S. as of Sunday. The same restrictions will apply to TikTok starting Nov. 12.

“Today’s actions prove once again that President TrumpDonald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind – Trump seeks to flip ‘Rage’ narrative; Dems block COVID-19 bill Judge orders Trump administration stop ‘winding down’ census collection, processing efforts Animal rights group sues US government to prevent aquarium from acquiring 5 beluga whales MORE said in a statement. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

Friday’s announced restrictions are the result of an Aug. 6 executive order that targeted transactions with TikTok and WeChat, arguing that their ties to China posed a national security threat.

TikTok is being given more time to address those concerns because it is currently in negotiations to be acquired by the U.S.-based company Oracle.

A deal between the social media app’s parent company ByteDance and the Silicon Valley business software giant to become partners was submitted to the Treasury Department over the weekend and is still being reviewed. The contours of the partnership have not been made public.

The Department of Commerce said Friday that if TikTok’s national security concerns were resolved by Nov. 12 then the restrictions could be lifted.

Users that already have TikTok downloaded on their phones will not be directly affected unless the second round of restrictions take effect.

Updated at 9:00 a.m.

