https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/517094-toddlers-parents-sue-trump-over-doctored-racist-baby-video

The parents of the toddlers featured in the doctored “racist baby” video posted by President TrumpDonald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE in June filed a lawsuit Thursday against his presidential campaign.

The now-disabled video featured two toddlers — one who is white, and another who is Black — with an edited CNN chyron reading “terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby.”

Twitter disabled the video because it violated its copyright policy. The video was also taken down from Facebook after the parents of one of the children filed a copyright complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court and obtained by The Wrap, argues that Trump, his campaign and pro-Trump meme maker Logan Cook behaved in a way that was “extreme, shocking and outrageous” and “beyond the bounds of decency” when creating the doctored video.

The suit also alleges that in sharing the video Trump pushed “his brand of sensationalism in complete disregard for the truth.”

The suit is seeking unspecified damages, according to The Wrap. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta James (Jim) AcostaDebate Commission snubs Latinos — again Red flags fly high, but Trump ignores them Hillicon Valley: Justice Department announces superseding indictment against WikiLeaks’ Assange | Facebook ad boycott gains momentum | FBI sees spike in coronavirus-related cyber threats | Boston city government bans facial recognition technology MORE and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sparred over the tweet during a press conference.

McEnany said Trump was making a “point that CNN has regularly taken him out of context.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

