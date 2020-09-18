https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/517061-house-democrats-urge-doj-watchdog-to-probe-barr-political-appointees

Four House committee chairs are calling on the Justice Department watchdog to open an emergency investigation into whether Attorney General William BarrBill BarrBiden rips Barr’s comments on coronavirus restrictions as ‘sick’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups | Kudlow: ‘No sector worse hurt than energy’ during pandemic | Trump pledges ‘no politics’ in Pebble Mine review Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups MORE and other political appointees have improperly influenced the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse passes bill to protect pregnant workers House Democrats postpone vote on marijuana decriminalization bill Attacks against the police are organized and violent MORE (D-N.Y.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: Top admiral says ‘no condition’ where US should conduct nuclear test ‘at this time’ | Intelligence chief says Congress will get some in-person election security briefings Overnight Defense: House to vote on military justice bill spurred by Vanessa Guillén death | Biden courts veterans after Trump’s military controversies Intelligence chief says Congress will get some in-person election security briefings MORE (D-Calif.), House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyHouse panel advances bill to ban Postal Service leaders from holding political positions Shakespeare Theatre Company goes virtual for ‘Will on the Hill…or Won’t They?’ DHS IG won’t investigate after watchdog said Wolf, Cuccinelli appointments violated law MORE (D-N.Y.) and House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenDHS opens probe into allegations at Georgia ICE facility House passes legislation to boost election security research Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday called on Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz to probe whether Barr’s public comments on ongoing investigations and other actions are a violation of the agency’s longstanding policy and federal law.

“Attorney General Barr has signaled repeatedly that he is likely to allow DOJ to take prosecutorial actions, make public disclosures, and even issue reports before the presidential election in November. Such actions clearly appear intended to benefit President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE politically,” the top Democrats wrote to Horowitz.

“Few actions would prove more damaging to public confidence in the integrity of the DOJ and our democratic process than the perception that federal prosecutorial power can be used to prejudice a pending investigation or influence an upcoming election. As such, we believe it is imperative that this matter be immediately investigated, that you inform our Committees of your decision to open an investigation, and that you report the results promptly to our Committees,” they continued.

In particular, Democrats claim Barr and U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamDurham aide resigns from Russia probe amid concerns over pressure from Barr: report Trump praises several Fox News shows at briefing for coverage of Russia probe Dates — and developments — to watch as we enter the home stretch MORE have made several public comments on an investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation that they say could violate this Department policy and related guidelines, and they pointed to the possibility of the DOJ releasing a report or summary within 60 days of the election as an action that could influence the election.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

The Democrats noted that a DOJ manual says neither the agency nor its personnel may confirm or comment on ongoing investigations before charges are publicly filed, and that a memo from the agency says that “prosecutors may never select the timing of investigative steps or criminal charges for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.”

They also pointed to a previous report in 2018 authored by Barr where he said law enforcement and prosecutorial activities must be avoided when close to an election, “typically within 60 or 90 days of Election Day.”

In urging Horowitz to examine the matter, they claim Barr has changed this view on these policies, citing an interview earlier this year with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“I think in its core, the idea is you don’t go after candidates. You don’t indict candidates or perhaps someone that’s sufficiently close to a candidate, that it’s essentially the same, you know, within a certain number of days before an election. But you know, as I say, I don’t think any of the people whose actions are under review by Durham fall into that category,” Barr said during the interview in April.

“That’s big news to me. I had assumed that they would be in the category of people that could not be indicted given the obvious connection to President Trump,” Hewitt replied.

Democrats are asking Horowitz to examine a range of matters, including whether Barr violated DOJ’s policies and procedures related to the Durham probe; how a report released by Durham before the 2020 election would comply with the agency’s policies related to actions near an upcoming election; and how the DOJ has implemented Horowitz’s 2018 recommendations that stemmed from actions by the FBI and DOJ in 2016. They are also calling for an examination of Durham’s legal authority and whether he has the “authority to issue a public report about a subject who has not yet been charged in a federal court.”

Their letter comes after Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by the panel’s Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSenators offer disaster tax relief bill Democrats back away from quick reversal of Trump tax cuts Congress must save the Postal Service from collapse — our economy depends on it MORE (D-Calif.), also similarly called on Horowitz on Thursday to examine Durham’s probe and possible political interference in the 2020 election.

