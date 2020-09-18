https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/517130-trump-asked-chamber-of-commerce-to-reconsider

President TrumpDonald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE reportedly asked U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue if the group’s endorsements of Democratic lawmakers were a “done deal” in a phone call on Friday.

Axios, citing two sources familiar with the call, reported that Donohue spoke with Trump and Vice President Pence, who both reportedly criticized the business lobbying group for endorsing 23 House freshmen Democrats this cycle.

A Chamber spokesperson declined to comment to The Hill about conservations with the White House.

The Hill first reported earlier this month that the Chamber was endorsing the nearly two dozen House freshman Democrats as well as 29 freshman Republicans.

The Democrats included Reps. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamGOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ Karen Pence stumps for GOP SC congressional candidate House Democrats’ campaign arm releases ads hitting 10 Republicans on health care MORE (S.C.), Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Pence lauds Harris as ‘experienced debater’; Trump, Biden diverge over debate prep The Hill’s Campaign Report: Florida hangs in the balance Eric Cantor teams up with former rival Dave Brat in supporting GOP candidate in former district MORE (Va.), Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsRaces heat up for House leadership posts GOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats MORE (Kan.), Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornGOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats GOP women’s group launches six-figure campaign for House candidate Bice MORE (Okla.), Colin Allred (Texas), Andy Kim (N.J.) and Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerHouse Democrats’ campaign arm reserves .6M in ads in competitive districts GOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats MORE (Iowa).

Donohue stressed on the call that the Chamber uses a scorecard system to decide on endorsements and doesn’t plan to change its process, according to Axios.

A Chamber committee votes on a list of recommended freshmen for political endorsements, which is determined by a member’s scorecard based on their voting record and how often they voted on the Chamber’s priorities.

Donahue noted the importance of bipartisanship to get Chamber priorities done, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, according to Axios.

Following the news of the group endorsing the 23 freshmen House Democrats, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump’s sharp words put CDC director on hot seat House GOP leader says he trusts Trump over CDC director on vaccine timing The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks MORE (R-Calif.) said he didn’t want the Chamber’s endorsement “because they have sold out.”

“It is hypocrisy that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would endorse the Democrats that are part of this socialist agenda that is driving this country out, and it’s fighting this president,” the leader said earlier this month.

