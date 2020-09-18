https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-ChamberofCommerce-Democrats/2020/09/18/id/987708

President Donald Trump reportedly asked U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue to reconsider the organization’s endorsements of Democratic lawmakers during a Friday phone call, according to Axios.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly criticized the Chamber during a call with its CEO Tom Donahue for supporting 23 House freshman Democrats this year.

In September 2016, the chamber reportedly said it would avoid supporting GOP candidates because of their association with Trump.

The Chamber, however, has reportedly supported 29 freshman Republicans.

Donohue said the Chamber picks candidates to endorse using a scorecard system and won’t change the process, according to Axios.

A committee within the Chamber votes based on a list of freshmen who are recommended for endorsements. Those recommendations are based on a member’s scorecard which takes into account how each freshman voted on issues important to the Chamber.

Donahue emphasized the need for bipartisanship in getting the Chamber’s issues met, like the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

After hearing about the Chamber endorsing the 23 freshmen House Democrats, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he rejected the Chamber’s endorsement “because they have sold out.”

“It is hypocrisy that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would endorse the Democrats that are part of this socialist agenda that is driving this country out, and it’s fighting this president,” McCarthy said earlier this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

