President TrumpDonald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE on Friday carried on with his campaign rally in Minnesota, apparently unaware of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as the political world shook.

The president took the stage in Minnesota before news of Ginsburg’s death broke. He was not informed as he delivered his standard rally speech to a crowd in Bemidji, Minn., even as reactions poured out from lawmakers, activists and common citizens.

Coincidentally, Trump touted an expanded list of potential Supreme Court nominees that he released last week shortly after the court announced Ginsburg had died.

But he carried on with his remarks, complaining about 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden | Treasury Dept. sanctions Iranian government-backed hackers The Hill’s Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden MORE‘s email scandal, touting his immigration policy and bragging that the U.S. military has “the greatest weapons in history” and how some fighter pilots are “better looking than Tom Cruise.”

One reporter on the ground in Minnesota tweeted that a supporter shouted out that Ginsburg had died, but the president did not appear to hear.

The White House had not issued a statement while Trump was on stage but the White House flag was lowered to half staff.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump won’t attend UN General Assembly in person, Meadows says McConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled Overnight Health Care: Ex-Pence aide backs Biden over virus response | Trump’s sharp words put CDC director on hot seat | Trump coronavirus adviser threatens to sue Stanford researchers MORE said on Twitter that Ginsberg was “a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to so many.”

“My prayers are with her family and friends,” he added.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway hits Trump on 9/11 anniversary: ‘The greatest threat to the safety and security of Americans’ Juan Williams: Swamp creature at the White House Oversight Democrats press for probe into possible Hatch Act violations MORE tweeted that Ginsburg “led a remarkable life of consequence” and “inspired many women.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020

The president has vowed to fill any vacancy on the Supreme Court even in an election year, setting up a likely volcanic battle between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

Republicans did not give a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandTop GOP senator calls for Biden to release list of possible Supreme Court picks Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Biden VP possible next week; Meadows says relief talks ‘miles apart’ MORE in 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February, arguing that voters should have a say in determining which nominee could appoint his replacement.

