https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-coronavirus-vaccine-operationwarpspeed/2020/09/18/id/987689

President Donald Trump said Friday that he anticipates there will be enough coronavirus vaccines for any American who wants one by April.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump shared that three vaccines are in the final stages of the approval process. He said developing a vaccine as quickly as possible is of top priority.

He called the progress being made on the coronavirus vaccine “historic” and said it should be available soon.

“There’s never been anything like this ever,” he said of the speed at which the vaccine is being developed.

He praised the doctors and scientists who have been working “around the clock” to get a safe vaccine out as quickly as possible. He then ripped former Vice President Joe Biden’s “anti-vaccine theories.” He called Biden’s stance on the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine “foolish” and said he is “putting lives at risk.”

Biden has expressed concerns about the safety of a coronavirus vaccine created under the Trump administration.

Trump said once a vaccine is approved, it will be delivered to the American people “immediately” with help from the military.

“We will have manufactured at least 100 million vaccine doses before the end of the year,” Trump announced, touting his Operation Warp Speed.

He said following the initial doses, which will go to people at a high risk for catching the virus, hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month.

The president said there should be enough vaccines for every American by April.

“In a short time we will have a safe and effective vaccine and we will defeat the virus,” Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

