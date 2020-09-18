https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-gives-classy-statement-on-ginsburgs-passing-avoids-politics-unlike-top-democrats

President Donald Trump made classy remarks about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday evening upon hearing about her death and avoided talking about politics—unlike many top Democrats.

Following his rally, Trump spoke to reporters as Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” played in the background.

“She just died? Wow,” Trump said. “I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?”

“She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” Trump continued. “I’m saddened to hear that.”

Trump’s comments come after Democrat Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) completely skipped over honoring Ginsburg in his initial statement following her death and instead jumped straight into politics.

In his first tweet on Ginsburg’s passing, Schumer wrote: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Schumer’s tweet was a verbatim quote of a statement made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Trump later tweeted out the following statement on Ginsburg’s passing:

Today, our Nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States—notably just the second woman to be appointed to the Court. She was a loving wife to her late husband, Martin, and a dedicated mother to her two children. Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds. A fighter to the end, Justice Ginsburg battled cancer, and other very long odds, throughout her remarkable life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ginsburg family and their loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world.

