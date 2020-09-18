https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-makes-clear-plan-fill-ginsburgs-supreme-court-seat-says-republicans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Saturday made clear his intention to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed to the high court to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, arguing he and fellow Republicans “have this obligation, without delay!”

Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer. She was 87.

Her death immediately created a high-stakes partisan standoff about whether Trump should get to replace Ginsburg, with just 45 days before Election Day, or allow the winner of his presidential race with Democrat Joe Biden to nominate a replacement.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Republicans now control the Senate, in which a nominee is confirmed. However, the GOP is in jeopardy of losing its Senate majority with several races considered a tossup.

The GOP has 53 member in the Senate and Democrats have 47 including including two independents.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that a Trump nominee will get a confirmation vote.

