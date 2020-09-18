https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517184-trump-reacts-to-ginsburgs-death-an-amazing-woman-who-led-an-amazing

President TrumpDonald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE on Friday hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump’s Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas President Nancy Pelosi? Don’t underestimate what she might do in office MORE as “an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” learning of her death just as he stepped off the stage at a campaign rally in Minnesota.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. You’re telling me know for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?” Trump told reporters as “Tiny Dancer” blared in the background. “She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

“I’m saddened to hear that,” he added.

The president did not respond to shouted questions about whether he plans to put forward a nominee before the election, though his allies expect him to do so.

The president spoke for nearly 90 minutes in Bemidji, Minn., unaware that Ginsburg had died. He took the stage a short time before news of her death broke.

As Trump was still on stage speaking to supporters at a campaign rally, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump won’t attend UN General Assembly in person, Meadows says McConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled Overnight Health Care: Ex-Pence aide backs Biden over virus response | Trump’s sharp words put CDC director on hot seat | Trump coronavirus adviser threatens to sue Stanford researchers MORE offered condolences to Ginsburg’s family, and the flag above the White House was lowered to half staff.

“Joining the whole nation tonight in mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to so many,” Meadows tweeted. “My prayers are with her family and friends.”

Ginsburg’s death will set off an explosive battle in the Senate over whether or not to confirm a replacement so close to Election Day.

Republicans in 2016 did not give a hearing to then-President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandTop GOP senator calls for Biden to release list of possible Supreme Court picks Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Biden VP possible next week; Meadows says relief talks ‘miles apart’ MORE, arguing it was an election year and voters should have a say in determining the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s replacement.

Scalia died in February 2016. Ginsburg’s death comes less than 50 days before the election.

Still, Trump and Senate Majority Leader have made clear they would move to fill a vacancy even in an election year.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement on Friday.

Ginsburg reportedly said in the days before she died that her “most fervent wish” was for the next president to choose her replacement.

Trump in 2016 garnered significant support among voters who said the Supreme Court was their top issue, and Ginsburg’s death is likely to create a renewed sense of urgency among conservatives who value judicial appointments.

Trump has already nominated two justices to the bench, first Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchConservatives see glaring omission on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist Cruz says he wouldn’t accept Supreme Court nomination Trump’s Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas MORE and later Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSenate Democrats’ campaign arm announces seven-figure investment to boost Graham challenger Gideon leads Collins by 12 points in Maine Senate race: poll Conservatives see glaring omission on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist MORE, whose confirmation was a bruising battle during which the nominee was accused of sexual assault.

A person familiar with the discussions said they expected Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Amul Thapar, both of whom were considered as replacements for former Justice Anthony Kennedy, are considered frontrunners to replace Ginsburg. They cautioned that the decision was fluid, and that neither Kavanaugh nor Gorsuch were on Trump’s first list of potential nominees.

The news came just over a week after Trump unveiled his updated list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court, which includes three GOP senators, a handful of current and former Trump administration officials and Trump appointees to the lower federal courts.

The Supreme Court said Friday evening that Ginsburg, who was 87, died due to complications of pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg, who was nominated to the high court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonD-Day for Trump: September 29 Trump job approval locked at 42 percent: Gallup If Trump doesn’t know why he should be president again, how can voters? MORE, was a trailblazer for women’s rights and the leader of the liberal justices.

