President Donald Trump is planning to host a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was back out of giving his acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention due to coronavirus concerns.

The Trump campaign announced its plans Friday to bring a rally at Jacksonville International Airport next Thursday.

The 2020 RNC was initially slated to be held in North Carolina. Trump wanted a space that could accommodate a large crowd to view his speech to accept the nomination.

Then the president decided to move the speech to Jacksonville. But ultimately, the event was held on the White House lawn.

The majority of the convention took place virtually with no one in the audience, except when Trump spoke to about 1,500 people in attendance.

