Twitter’s public policy director, Carlos Monje, has reportedly left the social media firm to join the transition team for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Politico reports that Twitter Public Policy Director Carlos Monje has left the social media company to join the transition team for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Monje’s specific role on the team has not been made clear and Biden’s transition team reportedly declined to comment on the situation.

Despite a specific role not being named, Monje will reportedly be serving as co-chair of Biden’s infrastructure policy committee and has already helped to host a fundraiser for Biden this week, according to an invitation sent to Politico.

Monje has worked in the world of presidential transition politics in the past, previously serving as the director of agency review on the team that prepared for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s administration, which failed to take flight. Monje also worked on the Obama administration team’s 2008 national security working group according to his LinkedIn profile.

Monje also acted as deputy policy director during Obama’s first run for office and subsequently served as a senior policy advisor and special assistant to the president on the Domestic Policy Council. Monje’s final years in the administration were spent in the Transporation Department before he departed for Twitter.

Since March 2017, Monje has helped to manage Twitter’s public policy and government affairs in the U.S. and Canada, including the social media company’s response to the 2016 presidential election and allegations of interference by foreign bodies using Twitter and Facebook.

