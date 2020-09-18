https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/undercover-journalist-turns-tables-sues-planned-parenthood-defamation/

Planned Parenthood Federation of America is being sued by an undercover journalist whose work culminated in a series of videos revealing apparently illegal organ harvesting and sales by abortionists.

Officials with the Thomas More Society say they are representing undercover journalist David Daleiden in his defamation action against the giant in America’s abortion industry.

The case was filed this week in federal district court in New York.

Daleiden “is taking the abortion giant to task for telling the media that he and The Center for Medical Progress ‘manufacture[d]’ and ‘created’ a ‘false smear campaign’ by releasing videos showing clear evidence of high-level Planned Parenthood officials candidly discussing the PPFA network’s participation in illegal harvesting and selling of aborted fetal body parts,” the legal team confirmed.

“PPFA’s statements are provably false and betray their own admissions about the veracity of the videos,” the Society said.

Daleiden has been in the crosshairs of Planned Parenthood since the release in 2015 of those videos, which exposed the abortion industry’s apparent involvement in the harvesting and sales of illegally aborted baby body parts.

Congress investigated Planned Parenthood as a result of the undercover videos and several companies that had been doing business with Planned Parenthood reached an agreement with prosecutors in California, paying millions of dollars in penalties.

The Society added, “Congressional probes and multi-pronged legal action resulted in the severing of services to Planned Parenthood by their one-time biowaste disposal company, Stericycle. Court testimony in lawsuits and hearings related to Daleiden’s investigation revealed shocking details about the lengths to which abortion providers are willing to go to make a profit off of the babies they abort.”

The legal case charges that Planned Parenthood has filed lawsuits and levied public accusations at Daleiden, including a steady stream of “misleading claims and disingenuous narrative.”

However, the abortionists have “scrupulously avoided putting the veracity of Daleiden’s videos on trial in a court of law, where it has even stipulated that the words used by Planned Parenthood officials in the videos indeed ‘were spoken by those persons.'”

But in the “court of public opinion,” its actions have included the “manufactured” and “false” claims, which are “clearly false and actionable,” the case states.

According to Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Society, “Planned Parenthood is not content to make obscene financial profit by killing off America’s next generation and endangering pregnant women. Additionally, they feel that they must obliterate the reputation of anyone who dares to challenge them and suggest that what they are doing is not the great philanthropic work that they pretend it is. Planned Parenthood’s very existence is an anathema to America’s pursuit of the most basic of human rights and they know it. We have not been surprised over their campaign to smear the reputation of Mr. Daleiden, but they are not allowed to falsely besmirch his reputation for exposing the truth.”

The lawsuit targets a “false statement” from Planned Parenthood Federation of America spokeswoman Melanie Newman on Sept. 18, 2019, where she told Rewire News Daleiden “manufacture[d] a fake smear campaign.”

The case seeks at least $75,000.

Newman maintained in a statement to Fox News that the allegations were coming from a “discredited source.”

Prosecutors in California whose campaigns accepted donations from Planned Parenthood also have charged Daleiden with violating privacy laws there – by recording conversations in public locations such as restaurants.

Daleiden “argues that omitting a defamation charge indicated that Planned Parenthood had no justification for accusing him of lying in his videos,” the report explained.

A company of Democrat operatives, Fusion GPS, which was involved the infamous “Steele dossier” scandal, has claimed that the videos were deceptively edited, but a federal judge found that to be untrue.

Daleiden is pursuing a similar defamation claim in Colorado against one of PPFA’s former doctors.

