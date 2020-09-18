https://www.theblaze.com/news/us-marshals-arrest-gang-members-missing-children

The U.S. Marshals Service wrapped up a 60-day operation that had the mission of reducing violent gang crime in Oklahoma City. During “Operation Triple Beam,” U.S. Marshals made 262 arrests, rescued five missing children, and seized illegal firearms and narcotics.

Operation Triple Beam concluded on Sept. 6. Of the 262 people arrested, 141 were confirmed gang members, and six people were wanted for homicide, according to KFOR-TV. Other suspects were charged with felony assault, sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery, and arson.

On July 31, U.S. Marshals apprehended Pablo Robledo, a Surenos gang member who escaped from the Oklahoma County Detention Center while awaiting murder charges by busting out a window and using several bedsheets to scale down the building.

On Aug. 12, law enforcement officers arrested Chasady and Charles Hall; both believed to be Dungee Crip members. The couple reportedly kidnapped their children from an Oklahoma City daycare. The children were in the custody of the state’s Department of Human Services.

U.S. Marshals also seized 72 firearms, more than 9 kilograms of narcotics, and nearly $17,000.

Operation Triple Beam combined several agencies, including the Oklahoma City police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee and Yukon Police Departments, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Comanche County Detention, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma, and Homeland Security Investigations.

“Operation Triple Beam OKC was a targeted enforcement initiative by the Marshals and their partners to address violent crime in and around Oklahoma City,” said Johnny Kuhlman, a U.S. marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Our primary goal with operations like OTB is to make communities safer. When we arrest these violent fugitives, we are also removing guns and narcotics from our streets. We believe these efforts have an immediate, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The U.S. Marshals have located at least 77 missing and at-risk children in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced they rescued eight “highly endangered” missing children in Indiana during “Operation Homecoming.”

In late August, Marshals located 39 missing children in Georgia and Florida during “Operation Not Forgotten.” The U.S. Marshals said the children were between the ages of 3 to 17, and 15 of the children were victims of sex trafficking. Law enforcement cleared 26 warrants during the two-week operation.

Also last month, U.S. Marshals tracked down 25 missing and endangered children from Ohio during “Operation Safety Net.” The missing children ranged in age from 13 and 18, and were found as far away as Miami. U.S. Marshals said that a quarter of the endangered children were victims of human trafficking and prostitution.

Last week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement participated in a multi-agency operation that resulted in the arrest of five suspected child sexual predators. “Operation Home Alone 2” was able to successfully “target sexual predators who attempted to lure underage children with the intent of engaging in sexual activity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

