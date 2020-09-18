https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/va-voters-form-massive-lines-person-early-voting-trump-encourages-healthy-americans-go-polls-dems-tell-vote-mail-video/

The Democrats and their allies in the media have been attempting to frighten Americans for several months about voting in person over fears of contracting COVID. They’ve gone out of their way to push back on Trump’s claims about the potential for voter fraud, demanding that mail-in voting is a “safe and effective” option.

100 Percent Fed Up – President Trump has been very vocal about encouraging healthy voters to go to the polls, and not risk having their vote be lost or tampered with by people who may not want him to be re-elected.

Twitter, like Facebook, is doing their part to encourage voters to do the opposite of whatever Trump suggests. Every time President Trump tweets about skipping the mail-in voting and going to the polling places to vote in person, Twitter tags his posts with warnings, essentially arguing with the President, telling his followers that vote by mail is safe.

The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE. Otherwise, MAYHEM!!! Solicited Ballots (absentee) are OK. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

TRENDING: ANGRY LEFTIST Smacks 84-Year-Old Female Trump Supporter Across the Face at Trump Rally in Aliso Viejo — Beats Another Senior (VIDEO)

Trump also tweeted a message to VA voters, asking for their votes. He reminded them that their Democrat governor is coming after their guns and about Governor Northam’s unpopular support for late-term abortion and infanticide in his state.

Voting starts in Virginia TODAY, and we are going to WIN. You have a crazy Governor who wants to take away your guns, which he will do without me in office. He is in favor of executing babies after birth – this isn’t late-term abortion, this is a step way beyond! Vote for me… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Today, on the first day of in-person early voting in Virginia, citizens were seen forming massive lines, in spite of the media’s hysterical warnings about possible exposure to COVID related to in-person voting.

Guess who they are lining up to vote for 🤔 — ❌ #45Cultist ❌ (@LyndaG1963) September 18, 2020

Although ABC News Senior Correspondent Mary Bruce didn’t show any of the interviews with voters, she claims voters told them that they are excited to vote and not taking any chances.

People waiting for hours in Virginia to cast their ballots. Despite this massive line, no complaints here. Voters tell us they are excited, and not taking any chances. pic.twitter.com/44gwG9tE6v — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) September 18, 2020

Here’s another video of voters in Fairfax, VA standing in line to vote because they don’t trust the mail-in system that’s been pushed by the Democrat Party, as “safe and effective.”

Look at that line for early IN-PERSON voting in Fairfax, Virginia today! This is a sign that people don’t trust the mail-in ballot system. pic.twitter.com/hshes7l870 — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) September 18, 2020

MSNBC and NBC correspondent Amanda Golden also shared long lines in Richmond, VA.

There may be 6+ weeks until Election Day 2020, but early voting in Virginia actually starts today — and there are dozens of voters in line to vote in person even before the building here in Richmond, VA opens pic.twitter.com/LchWhknggp — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) September 18, 2020

We’re guessing the voters are Trump supporters or CNN would have shown footage of voters saying their voting for Biden.

Voters say they are willing to wait in line all day long to cast their ballots as massive lines form in Virginia for early voting. pic.twitter.com/aUM2gQs0de — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 18, 2020

In addition to Virginia, early voting is taking place in several states today, including Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING begins today in Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming. There are already hundreds of voters lined up in Fairfax, Virginia. Local officials tell @KristenhCNN they’ve never seen this many people show up on the first day. pic.twitter.com/7VKuTcIzLZ — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 18, 2020

With massive boat and car parades and spontaneous Trump rallies being held across the United States, the momentum is definitely on Trump’s side. Do you think the massive lines to vote in person are a good sign for President Trump?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

