CNN actually went there.

The former news organization known for trashing President Trump, conservatives and Christians, is now pushing the absolute nonsense that BLM rioting-torching-beatings-terrorizing is safer than attending a Donald Trump campaign rally.

Via Infowars:

In response to criticism that CNN is continuously praising mass gatherings when they are BLM organised, but condemning Trump campaign rallies for breaking COVID restrictions, the network seriously attempted to argue that the Trump rallies are scientifically more likely to spread the virus than BLM gatherings…

…CNN Newsroom drafted in “medical analyst” Leana Wen, who happens to be a former Planned Parenthood president, to explain why science means COVID doesn’t affect BLM protests as much as Trump rallies.

“It does not care why it is that people are gathering but it does care about the conditions under which they’re gathering,” Wen argued, adding “outdoors much safer than indoors and wearing masks obviously much safer than not wearing masks.”

“I would also in this case would distinguish between the behavior of the participants while at protests versus rallies,” she continued, arguing that BLM protesters are more “aware” of the risks than Trump supporters.