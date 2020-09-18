https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/video-another-mary-statue-toppled-destroyed-time-brooklyn-new-york/

Police are looking for a vandal who toppled a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe Statue in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn this week.

CBS Local reported — The statue stood outside Shrine Church of Our Lady of Solace on West 17th Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. It was worth $4,000, and now the church has to raise funds to buy a new one.

Paishioners say this is part of the increasing disrespect for their faith in their own neighborhood.

In New York, another statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary torn down… on videohttps://t.co/eJ4ckkxSdB pic.twitter.com/kS6AhdVNzU — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) September 18, 2020

The man is seen talking to another man and then climbing into the fenced off area and toppling the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The vandal then throws the statue in the street after he knocks it over.

