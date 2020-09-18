http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nbhojG9xEqg/

A man is in critical condition after two suspects allegedly beat and slashed him outside a deli in the Bronx on Wednesday.

“The NYPD says it happened at the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard on Sept. 16, 2020,” Fox 5 reported, adding that the 19-year-old was leaving the building when the two men approached.

WANTED for an assault in front of 2325 Southern Boulevard. #Bronx @NYPD48pct on 9/16/20 @ 2:50 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/tfOb0iUZTb — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 18, 2020

Surveillance footage showed the suspects, one wearing a black shirt and hat and the other wearing a white shirt and red pants, standing outside the establishment as the victim came out the door.

Seconds later, the suspect in white appeared to hit the victim with a piece of wood while the man wearing black allegedly slashed him in the neck with a knife.

The man in black approached the victim a second time before running away as the man in white appeared to continue beating him with the stick.

“Police said the suspects stole the man’s cellphone before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic,” according to CBS New York.

The injured man sustained a laceration to his neck and bruising on his body. He was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

In August, Breitbart News reported that crime surged in New York City as Democrats continued their push to defund the police:

New York City’s Upper East Side, overseen by NYPD’s 19th Precinct, has seen a tremendous uptick in criminal activity over the last month. According to the precinct, they have experienced a “significant uptick in robberies” over the course of the last month, representing a 286 percent increase from 2019.

“The uptick in crime in portions of the city’s Upper East Side coincides with the general surge in crime across the city,” the report continued.

An unnamed gunman shot and killed a 62-year-old man named Michael Scully on September 7 while he was walking his dog in Brooklyn, according to Breitbart News.

“Police said Scully was shot at point blank range in the head and shoulders after an argument with his killer on 74th Street near Seventh Avenue in Bay Ridge,” the article stated.

