Can the Media Will Grandpa Gropes Into the White House?

It was my privilege to once again host an episode of Townhall Media’s “War for the White House” podcast, which we will be doing twice a week until the election. The podcast features a rotating cast from all of the Townhall Media Mothership sites (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy).

In this episode I am joined by Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich and the co-host of Townhall’s “Triggered” podcast, Storm Paglia.

We get into the CNN forum with Biden, which was a joke. Also on the menu: Bob Barr, polling, and the transparency of the mail-in ballot scam.

There are new episodes every Tuesday and Friday.

Enjoy!

