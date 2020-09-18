https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/factcheck-covid-19deaths/2020/09/18/id/987584

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, is catching heat for saying all the coronavirus deaths in the United States could have been prevented if President Donald Trump “had done his job.”

Biden said Thursday night during a town hall on CNN:

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.”

The remark drew plenty of criticism from media organizations and news personalities.

The Washington Post wrote: “Actually, Biden is making this up. There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade the Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation. Even nations that have been praised for their handling of the pandemic, such as South Korea, New Zealand and Iceland, have suffered some deaths (377 in South Korea, 25 in New Zealand and 10 in Iceland).

“In the United States, with 50 states run by governors, policies have varied greatly. Trump has been faulted for not articulating a national plan, but he would have had trouble persuading every governor to follow the exact same path.”

Politico wrote, “But Biden vastly overstated what protections could have worked against the virus. He argued that had Trump done his job, everybody would still be alive — not true.”

Bill O’Reilly tweeted: “Biden says ‘all the people would be alive’ if the President did his job. Does that apply to all other leaders in the world?”

And Mark Levin said, “The shocking and disgusting demagoguery of Joe Biden, an emotionally and mentally unhinged puppet of the radical Left.”

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta said Friday morning, however, “A source told me last night” that Trump and his leadership “could have saved 80 to 90 percent” of Americans who have died of COVID-19 this year had he acted sooner.

