Self-identified activist and comedian Charity Sadé recorded herself berating a CVS pharmacy manager on Thursday for calling the police after he apparently witnessed two men shoplifting from the store.

Sadé, who posted the video to her Twitter account, yells at the manager for following CVS protocol because the shoplifters in question were black, suggesting he should have turned a blind eye to the criminal behavior because the encounter with officers could cost the alleged thieves “their lives.”

“Video recorded by Charity Sadé (@charindc), a BLM (Black Lives Matter) activist in D.C., shows her confronting & recording a CVS pharmacy staff person who called police on thieves,” Andy Ngo reported Thursday, captioning Sadé’s video. “She accuses the employee of endangering the lives of black people.”

The activist’s Twitter account, which has since been set to private, describes herself as follows: “Comedian | Writer | Activist | Public Speaker Teacher | Breast Cancer Advocate Community Organizer | Abolitionist.” The Twitter bio also adds the “preferred pronouns” of “She/her.”

“I live in the neighborhood, I come to this CVS very often,” Sadé confronts the store manger, as detailed by Australian outlet News.com.au. “May I ask why you called the police on those two men?”

CVS policy “dictates that if they’re shoplifters, they exit the store with merchandise unpaid for, we have to get the police involved,” the manger explains to the activist. “And if the police apprehend them, we have to issue a barring notice.”

However, the manager did not want to press charges; instead, he worked with the officers to merely inform the men they could no longer come into the store.

“But I actually did not elect to press charges,” he told Sadé. “I just wanted to say hey look, I just want them to know they can’t come in here anymore because they shoplifted and I just need them to sign that. The officers obliged and the guys said the same thing, thank you, and they left.”

Unsatisfied, Sadé pressed the manager, “So you know what happens (when the police are called on) black men?” She also scolded him for “[deciding] to call the police on two black people that allegedly took something from the store because you’re willing to uphold the policy and they could have lost their lives.”

“We can agree to disagree on this,” the manager again tries to deescalate. “I don’t work for you,” the activist says. “I follow my company’s policies, not your policies, while I can appreciate your concern …”

“So you’re willing to risk someone’s life for what, $30,000 a year?” Sadé accuses, before demanding his name.

“I’m not going to tell you my name when you’re sitting here video taping me so you can try and elicit some sort of violence against me, it’s not going to happen,” he tells her.

“Elicit violence against you? You just elicited violence against two black men by calling the police on them,” Sadé charges, adding that one of the alleged shoplifters “had a warrant and could have been arrested and the cops still let him go.”

“Listen to yourself – you work with black folks,” the activist scolds. “Just remember that.”

In a tweet about the incident, the activist posted: “One officer told one of the men that their other person’s freedom was dependent on him being quiet. This is violent. People know what happens when the police are called on Black folx (folks)! They value property over people.”

