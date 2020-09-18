https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/watch-biden-violates-social-distancing-think-off-camera/

(BREITBART) Joe Biden emphasized social distancing during his CNN town hall meeting on Thursday, but when he thought he was off camera, he violated his own rule.

Biden and moderator Anderson Cooper were positioned a significant distance apart on the outdoor stage in Moosic, Pensylvania.

As Cooper went to a break, the camera panned out to show the crowd, and Biden could be seen approaching Cooper – closer than six feet – and appeared to be close enough to whisper in his ear.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

