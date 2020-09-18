https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-dc-woman-attempts-shame-cvs-manager-calling-police-black-shoplifters-stunt-backfires-spectacularly/

A woman filmed herself berating a CVS manager in Washington, DC for calling the police on two black shoplifters — and the stunt backfired in her face spectacularly.

Charity Sade, a self-described “she/her comedian, writer, activist,” has locked her Twitter account and changed her handle after the video of her trying to shame the CVS manager for doing his job went viral.

During her bizarre tirade, she claimed that the manager could have got the thieves killed by calling the police, since they are black.

The divide in America right now is basically between the reasonable man in this video and the insane woman berating him. If you find yourself on the side of the insane woman, you are the bad guy. pic.twitter.com/NQX9OCRRnT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 17, 2020

The manager tried to calmly explain to the activist that CVS policy “dictates that if they’re shoplifters, they exit the store with merchandise unpaid for, we have to get the police involved.”

“And if the police apprehend them, we have to issue a barring notice,” he adds.

“But I actually did not elect to press charges, I just wanted to say hey look, I just want them to know they can’t come in here anymore because they shoplifted and I just need them to sign that. The officers obliged and the guys said the same thing, thank you, and they left.”

“So you know what happens (when the police are called on) black men?” Sade demanded in response.

The unhinged “comedian” went on to accuse the manager of deciding “to call the police on two black people that allegedly took something from the store because you’re willing to uphold the policy and they could have lost their lives.”

“I don’t work for you,” he says. “I follow my company’s policies, not your policies, while I can appreciate your concern …”

“So you’re willing to risk someone’s life for what, $30,000 a year?” Sade continues.

When she demanded to know his name for her attempt at cancelling him, he refused and asserted that nobody there would tell her his name so that she can attempt to incite violence against him.

“Elicit violence against you? You just elicited violence against two black men by calling the police on them,” she replies.

