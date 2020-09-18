https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-herschel-walker-challenges-pro-athletes-blm-founder-a-trained-marxist-is-this-who-youre-supporting

On Thursday, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL star Herschel Walker, who spoke at the 2020 RNC to support President Trump, released a video in which he again threw down the gauntlet to owners of professional sports teams, owners of stadiums, and pro athletes who have embraced the Black Lives Matter mantra, pointing out that one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors had admitted she was a trained Marxist. Walker asked, “Is this who you’re supporting? Because a trained Marxist tells you that they’re anti-government; they’re anti-American; they’re anti-Christian; they’re anti-everything.”

Walker began with an apology: “First, I want to apologize to the American people because I was blind but now I can see. I was deaf but now I can hear. The other day I was listening to one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, and I heard her say that they are ‘trained Marxists.’ And I’ve heard that statement so many times.”

“But then yesterday, I finally heard it,” he emphasized, before issuing his challenge. “And I saw it with my own eyes. And I’m challenging every owner in the NFL, every owner of major league sports, every owner of stadiums, every commissioner, every leader in Washington, every church; I’m challenging every professional player: Is this who you’re supporting? Because a trained Marxist tells you that they’re anti-government; they’re anti-American; they’re anti-Christian; they’re anti-everything.”

“As a matter of fact, they’re saying it with their own mouth,” he continued. “They’re not afraid to tell you that. I think whoever’s for that needs to come out and tell the American people exactly who they’re standing for. Because I see all these signs; I see all these logos; I see all these commercials; I see all this stuff, and it’s okay, because we’re in America. You can support who you want and do what you want, but I need to know and the American people need to know that when you talk about support of BLM, are you supporting the group that said that they are trained Marxists? Because they’re making a lot of money, and I’d like to know.”

At the beginning of August, Walker Walker, who graduated his high school as the valedictorian and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 to become the only player in NCAA history to finish in the top three in Heisman voting in all three of his collegiate seasons, stated, “For the first time in a long time I stopped in the middle of my workout because last night I saw something that really, really disturbed me. I saw a bunch of people holding a BLM sign burning the Holy Bible. Burning the flag of the United States of America, also burning a cross. And I started thinking that NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB: is this the people you’re supporting right now? Is it the movement? Is it the organization? Because I don’t think that’s right.”

“Maybe, Washington: we cannot continue to sweep stuff underneath the rug, ’cause sooner or later we’re gonna stumble,” he continued. “People, are we being fooled?”

