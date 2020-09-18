https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/18/watch-hypocrite-joe-biden-ignores-social-distancing-during-cnn-town-hall-n942306

Former Vice President Joe Biden was caught apparently ignoring social distancing and mask guidelines during the start of a break in his softball CNN town hall Thursday evening.

Seconds after Anderson Cooper announced a break, Joe Biden can be seen holding his mask in hands and approaching Cooper, and whispering into his ear.

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

What Biden whispered in Cooper’s ear is anyone’s guess. Probably something like “Thanks for all these softball questions.”

Both Cooper and Biden reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus earlier in the day, but Biden and the Democrats have repeatedly criticized President Trump for not wearing masks during White House events, even though it is widely known that President Trump is regularly tested and that anyone coming into contact with the president of the United States is also tested. Biden himself has argued that wearing a mask in public is a sign of leadership and sets the example for others to wear a mask.

Presidents are supposed to lead by example — and every day Donald Trump proves how incapable he is of doing that. https://t.co/B0t497xxHc — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

The President has a duty to set an example. https://t.co/9bkSknbOds pic.twitter.com/OwiCo345Ph — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 4, 2020

Like Nancy Pelosi and others on the left who have, by their own actions, shown that they believe themselves to have their own separate rules to follow, Biden is a hypocrite.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

