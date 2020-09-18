https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-i-will-represent-cfp-nation-today-at-330-with-raheem-kassam-on-national-pulse-tv/

OT – There are good Judges out there.

Everyone should read Judge William Shaw Stickman’s decision to stop PA Gov Wolf’s lockdowns. Long but worth it. Stickman for Chief Justice of SCOTUS.

We commend for your attention several key and unfiltered passages from the Pittsburgh judge’s ruling:

“The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms — in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble.”

“There is no question that this country has faced, and will face, emergencies of every sort. But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the

American experiment.”

“Never before has the government taken a direct action which shuttered so many businesses and sidelined so many employees and rendered their ability to operate, and to work, solely dependent on government discretion.”

“A total shutdown of a business with no end-date and the specter of additional, future shutdowns can cause critical damage to a business’s ability to survive,

to an employee’s ability to support him/herself, and adds a government-induced cloud of uncertainty to the usual unpredictability of nature and life.”

“It bears repeating: After six months, there is no plan to return to a situation where there are no restrictions imposed upon the people of the commonwealth.”

“The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal,’ where the basic liberties of the

people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures. Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed even in an emergency.”

“Broad population-wide lockdowns are such a dramatic inversion of the concept of liberty in a free society as to be nearly presumptively unconstitutional unless

the government can truly demonstrate that they burden no more liberty than is reasonably necessary to achieve an important government end.”

“In an emergency,

even a vigilant public many let down its guard over its constitutional liberties only to find that liberties, once relinquished, are hard to recoup

and that restrictions – while expedient in the face of an emergency situation – may persist long after immediate danger has passed.”

The words of U.S.

District Judge William S. Stickman IV

