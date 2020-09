https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-maga-rally-in-bemidji-minnesota-at-7-pm-rsbn-pre-show-happening-right-now/

The leftist media is blowing a gasket over the death of RBG. She thought she could out legislate God, you had a different plan.

As soon as she gets buried, we need a new Supreme nominated for quick approval.

We will have critical issues with voter fraud and election fraud that cannot wait.

